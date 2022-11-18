Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $639,250.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

