CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,525. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $274.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

