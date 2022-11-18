CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.11. 82,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

