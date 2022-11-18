CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO David Garfinkle Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,421.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CoreCivic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
