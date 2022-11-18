CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO David Garfinkle Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,421.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CoreCivic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoreCivic Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

