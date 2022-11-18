Corey E. Thomas Sells 41,619 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. 1,098,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,324. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $134.74.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

