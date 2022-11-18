Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

