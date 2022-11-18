COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.32. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 4,992 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

