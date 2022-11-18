Cosmos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109.15 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00059549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $109.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00077737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

