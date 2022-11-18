Cosmos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109.15 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00059549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $109.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00077737 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010664 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022841 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
