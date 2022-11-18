Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
Couchbase Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BASE opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $43.72.
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.