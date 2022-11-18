Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BASE opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.