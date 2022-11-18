Covenant 1-Day Volume Reaches $153,907.15 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Covenant token can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00014166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $159.83 million and $153,907.15 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covenant has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

