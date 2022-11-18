Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $38.86 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $524.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,206 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

