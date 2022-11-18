Craig Hallum Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $126.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

AMAT stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

