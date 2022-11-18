Craig Hallum Raises Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target to $76.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SANM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

