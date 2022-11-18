Craig Hallum Raises Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target to $76.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SANM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Sanmina stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $69.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
