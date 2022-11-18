Craig Hallum Trims Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Target Price to $2.50

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGIO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Edgio stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.