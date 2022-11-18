Craig Hallum Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $30.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

