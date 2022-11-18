Craig Hallum Trims Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Target Price to $21.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Jamf has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

