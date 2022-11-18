Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 137,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,962,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

