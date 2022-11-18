Credit Suisse Group Downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Neutral

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

HPQ stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

