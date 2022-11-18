Credit Suisse Group Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $95.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of ACM opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

