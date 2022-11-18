Credit Suisse Group Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to €745.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $684.15.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $589.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.95 and a 200 day moving average of $503.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

