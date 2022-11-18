Credit Suisse Group Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $121.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.16 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

