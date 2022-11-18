Credit Suisse Group Trims Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Target Price to €49.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €57.00 ($58.76) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Scout24 from €69.00 ($71.13) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scout24 from €72.00 ($74.23) to €62.00 ($63.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised Scout24 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scout24 from €73.00 ($75.26) to €75.00 ($77.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

