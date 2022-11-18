Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.73. 246,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $306.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

