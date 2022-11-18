Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. 60,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

