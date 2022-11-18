Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.8% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 104,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.