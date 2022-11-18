Critical Analysis: Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and NetSol Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.20 -$10.95 million N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.67 -$850,000.00 ($0.14) -22.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com.

6.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72% NetSol Technologies -2.94% -3.06% -2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lottery.com and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lottery.com currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,045.17%. Given Lottery.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital comprising Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

