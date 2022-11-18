Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

