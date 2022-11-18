CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

