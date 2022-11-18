Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,613. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

