CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,209,754. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX by 124.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CSX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

