CUBE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $254,324.23 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One CUBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $254,324.23 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

