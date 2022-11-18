CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of CUB stock remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,768. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

