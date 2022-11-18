Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,709 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rio Tinto Group worth $75,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.57) to GBX 5,450 ($64.04) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 136,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

