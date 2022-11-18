Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

VZ stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.54. 660,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,078,824. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

