Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 4,608 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $191,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.01. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

