Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $159,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.81. 24,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.