Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $134.74 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,668 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Altria Group worth $134,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $44.18. 202,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,962. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.