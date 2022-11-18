Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $27.74 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,723 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

CAG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 119,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

