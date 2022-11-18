Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 199,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

