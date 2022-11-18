Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,040. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.
About BAE Systems
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESF)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.