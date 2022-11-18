Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,040. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

