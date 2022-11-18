Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE CULP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 7,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,700. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Culp (CULP)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.