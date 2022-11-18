Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 7,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,700. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Culp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

