CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CureVac Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $8.50 on Thursday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 226.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 115.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

