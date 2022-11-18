CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.71

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.71 and traded as high as $121.58. CVR Partners shares last traded at $120.62, with a volume of 41,377 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAN shares. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 32.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.