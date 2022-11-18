CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 5,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,603. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

