Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.
Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance
Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.