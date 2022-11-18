Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1,555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 271,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 340,469 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

