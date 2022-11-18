DA Davidson Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Playtika has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

