DA Davidson Trims Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Target Price to $0.40

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson to $0.40 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 13,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,347. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 273,310 shares of company stock valued at $117,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bird Global by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,743,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.