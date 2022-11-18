Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Dana Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 4,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Dana
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.