Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 4,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 478.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

