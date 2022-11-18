Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DHR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $259.60. 102,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

