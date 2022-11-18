Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Shares Down 3.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 8,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Danakali Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Danakali

(Get Rating)

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Recommended Stories

